Striking Dominion workers have ratified a new collective agreement, ending a 12-week long strike action at stores across Newfoundland, Unifor announced Friday evening.

“These workers were the first to undertake meaningful strike action to draw attention to a business model in Canadian retail that fails workers,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. “While improvements were obtained we know there is still more work to do at Dominion and the other grocery giants in this country to address wages and precarious work and Unifor will persevere in that effort.”

The new four-year contract, backdated to October 2019, covers more than 1,400 Unifor Local 597 members at 11 Dominion locations in Newfoundland.

“Our members took a stand to improve working conditions in Canada’s retail sector and we will continue in the challenge to raise the bar for workers,” said Carolyn Wrice, President of Unifor Local 597.