Dominion Stores in the province will remain closed on Good Friday despite the provincial government giving select stores the option to open for business.

Yesterday, during the COVID-19 provincial update, Premier Dwight Ball said some stores will be allowed to open for business on Good Friday to provide customers more time to shop before Easter Sunday.

In a social media post Dominion says while they appreciate the opportunity to stay open, they have decided to give colleagues a much needed rest and time with their families.