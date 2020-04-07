Dominion Stores in the province will remain closed on Good Friday despite the provincial government giving select stores the option to open for business.
Yesterday, during the COVID-19 provincial update, Premier Dwight Ball said some stores will be allowed to open for business on Good Friday to provide customers more time to shop before Easter Sunday.
In a social media post Dominion says while they appreciate the opportunity to stay open, they have decided to give colleagues a much needed rest and time with their families.
-Advertisement-
Our colleagues have been working tirelessly and proudly to support the community as an essential service. While we…
Posted by Dominion in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, April 6, 2020
-Advertisement-