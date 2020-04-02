Dominion grocery store on Stavanger Drive has shut down for the remainder of the day, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from Loblaw’s the company says the employee last worked on March, 20.

“We are reaching out to local public health officials and are taking a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”

The store is closed for cleaning, and is expected to reopen tomorrow.