Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc is facing an ethics investigation into his handling of Arctic surf clam quotas. The Globe and Mail is reporting the Ethics Commissioner is investigating LeBlanc for awarding 25 per cent of the quota to a group with Liberal and family ties. The decision has been controversial in Newfoundland and Labrador because the plant in Grand Bank relied on that quota. The NunatuKavut Community Council in Labrador is one of the indigenous groups involved in the new partnership that was awarded the quota.

