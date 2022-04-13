Two pets were rescued from a west-end house fire over the supperhour on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews received a call from the homeowner on Melville Place around 5:30 p.m. stating their house was on fire. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find smoke pouring from the home. One of the family dogs had been found and removed from the home by its owner. Firefighters were able to locate and remove a second dog. Both animals received oxygen on the front lawn of the home before being taken to a veterinarian for a checkup.

Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, says most of the fire damage was limited to a kitchen area at the rear of the home. Firefighters cut into an exterior wall to find and extinguish hot spots. The remainder of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Foley also stated it could have been much worse had the homeowner not returned home when they did. Fire crews from Central Fire Station and West End Fire Station, which is about half a kilometre away, responded the the fire.

There were no injuries reported, however three people have been displaced as a result if the fire. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.