A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for vet bills stemming from an incident yesterday where a car was stolen with a family pet still inside. That car, still with the dog inside, was later involved in a crash on the Southern Shore. The car ended up near Tors Cove, a small community about 40 kilometers from where it was stolen. The car was taken from the Topsail Road Walmart, as the driver return his shopping cart to the coral. The family dog, Baby, a 5-year-old Brittany Spaniel was in the car when three youths jumped in and drove off with the car. The family immediately took to Facebook to try and get the dog back, but they soon heard that their car had been involved in an accident. Thankfully, the dog was safe but have been advised by a vet that x-rays are recommended, and have taken to GoFuneMe to raise money for the vet’s bill. Police have arrested the three young people. They were expected to appear in court today.

-Advertisement-