Newfoundlanders and Labradorians can now visit their doctor via telephone or real-time video conferencing.

During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, virtual care will improve access to doctors, while helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Virtual visits are appropriate for patients who are at home and self-isolating due to travel or due to having COVID-19 symptoms,” Health Minister John Haggie said in a news release. “Virtual care is also appropriate for patients who do not wish to visit their doctor’s office in order to practice responsible social distancing and to avoid the risk of infection. Our ultimate goal during this pandemic situation is to keep the people of our province healthy and safe.”

Patients whose doctors offer telephone visits can use their home phone or mobile phone for their medical appointments. Patients whose doctors offer real-time video conferencing can use their mobile phone, tablets or computers.

While participating doctors may need time to implement the appropriate technologies in their practices, patients calling to book appointments will be advised if their doctor is offering virtual care, the technologies being used (telephone or video), and when the services will be available. Not every visit may be appropriate for virtual care. Doctors will advise their patients based on individual need.

“Physicians are on the front lines during this pandemic to ensure their patients receive the care they need,” said Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald, president of the N.L. Medical Association. “Telephone and video visits will allow doctors to continue to provide excellent care, while reducing the risk of exposure of COVID-19 for themselves, their staff and their vulnerable patients. The health and safety of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is our number one priority. Doctors are, and will continue to be here throughout this difficult time.”

There will be no cost to patients for virtual medical services that are insured by MCP.