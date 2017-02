Charges were filed yesterday against a woman who attacked a doctor while being held in St. John’s City Lockup last Friday. On that date, a doctor attended the Lockup to provide medical services to the accused, a 25-year old St. John’s woman. During the meeting, the accused physically attacked the doctor, resulting in minor injuries to her face. Charges of Assault and Breaches of Probation have been laid and the accused is being held for court.