There are signs that the judicial recount for Labrador West will happen June 19-21. The Supreme Court Docket in St. John’s has listed dates for an application between Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk and NDP candidate Jordan Brown on June 4, 19, 20 and 21. The NDP say they have not been formally told anything yet, but they expect there will be a hearing to set dates on June 4, and the recount will happen June 19-21. Brown defeated Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto by just five votes, and the recount could determine whether there is a minority or majority government.

