DNA expert testifies at trial for man accused of dragging police officer

The Crown is slowly piecing together the evidence from the morning an RNC officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle. On Wednesday, a DNA expert was called to testify. NTV’s Ryan Harding reports.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
clear sky
-4°C
-4°
-4°
100%
8kmh
8%
Fri
5°
Sat
-7°
Sun
-7°
Mon
-5°
Tue
1°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.