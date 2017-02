At 9:35 on Saturday Morning RNC responded to a call in CBS reporting a male yielding a weapon and causing damage to property. Police engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle being operated by the accused male on the Foxtrap Access Road. The 39 year old man was charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, driving while suspended and criminal harassment. The male had his vehicle impounded as a result of the incident. He was held to appear in court this morning.