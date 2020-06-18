The provincial government announced Thursday that Discovery Day will now be referred to as the “June Holiday.”

In a news release, the province wrote that before a new name can be established, consultation must take place with Indigenous governments and organizations in the spirit of reconciliation surrounding the holiday.

The voices of people here locally and around the world are being heard. We have to ensure our communities reflect the people that live in them. Until those discussions are concluded, the former ‘Discovery Day’ will now be referred to as the June Holiday. pic.twitter.com/7WvfDdj6iZ — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) June 18, 2020

Discovery Day was originally a Christian Holiday, St. John the Baptist Day. It is believed that John Cabot made landfall in Newfoundland on the Feast of St. John the Baptist, and later the day was celebrated as St. John’s Day.

In 1963, the Hours of Work Act allowed the government to proclaim Discovery Day as an observed holiday.

In 1992, the Shops’ Closing Act was amended to reduce the number of holidays and Discovery Day was no longer recognized as a Shops’ Closing holiday.

In 1996, a proclamation was issued in accordance with the Labour Standards Act to establish a public holiday on June 24, 1997, in recognition of the 500th anniversary of Cabot’s landing.