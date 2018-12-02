Rescue personnel were called to a gravel pit off the TCH this afternoon following an accident in a gravel pit.

The accident occurred around 2:00 Sunday afternoon, near the Irving on the Trans Canada Highway. A large number of bikers had gathered, building a ramp and taking advantage of the loose gravel for an afternoon of fun. One biker went over the handlebars and landed in the pit. He was wearing a helmet, which was damaged but appears to have protected his head. The biker narrowly avoided going into a deep pit and was not damaged. No other vehicles were involved, a police investigation is underway.

