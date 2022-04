Another big hike in diesel motor fuel and furnace oil in Newfoundland and Labrador today.

Diesel motor fuel on the island will increase by up to 14.9 cents per litre. However, diesel motor fuel in Labrador will increase by 23.8 cents per litre.

Furnace oil heating fuel will increase by 12.74 cents per litre.

Stove oil heating fuel on the island will decrease by 10.59 cents per litre, in Labrador it will increase by 20.70 cents per litre.