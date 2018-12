Premier Kathy Dunderdale told the Muksrat Falls inquiry on Wednesday she doesn’t know what went wrong with the project. “Did we miss something? Or did something else happen? … I don’t believe that we missed something, but I won’t know until the commissioner reports,” she said. Dunderdale was also pressed on her assertion that she was willing to call off the project under certain circumstances. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

