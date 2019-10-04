A sad fate for an adult male killer whale who was found tangled in a fishing net on the islands northeast coast.

Local fisherman dragged the large mammal to shore, where DFO scientists will study the whale – that they estimate weighs 4.3 tonnes.

DFO team about to necropsy an adult male killer whale that died off northern Newfoundland. Estimated to be 4.3 tonnes! Special thanks to the fisher that towed it in after finding it in his gear – a great opportunity for science to learn more about these elusive whales here. pic.twitter.com/hOKkAogVJ3 — Dr. Jack Lawson (@drjwlawson) October 3, 2019