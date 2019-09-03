There are three separate fires growing behind the health science center in St. John’s at this time.

⁦@NTVNewsNL⁩ on the scene as police and fire officials discuss their approach to battling a blaze currently raging behind the Janeway hospital on Mount Scio. pic.twitter.com/n9A0qMGMsv — Ben Cleary (@BenClearyNL) September 3, 2019

The RNC and the St. John Regional Fire Department are on hand, there are reports of a water bomber on route to help in the fight.

Weather conditions aren’t making things easy for crews with winds coming from the southwest.

NTV’s Ben Cleary is on the scene and NTV is tracking the story and will have the latest in NTV First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.