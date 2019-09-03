There were two separate fires ablaze behind the Health Science Center in St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.

⁦@NTVNewsNL⁩ on the scene as police and fire officials discuss their approach to battling a blaze currently raging behind the Janeway hospital on Mount Scio. pic.twitter.com/n9A0qMGMsv — Ben Cleary (@BenClearyNL) September 3, 2019

The RNC and the St. John Regional Fire Department responded just after noon. Due to the size of the fires, and their location the fire department had to call in a Water Bomber.

Both the Elaine Dobbin Centre for Autism, as well as Rainbow Riders on Mount Scio road had to be evacuated for precautionary reasons. Officials on scene said that had the winds been different, it could have been a much worse scenario.

The RNC say the fires are currently under control, and no one was injured.