Determined thieves took extreme measures over the weekend

They used a front-end loader and attempted to steal the safe at a popular lounge in the centre of St. John’s. They caused thousands of dollars in damage in the process. Today it is known as the New Laurie Lounge, but most people know the building as the 301 Club at the top of Hamilton Avenue. Early Sunday a front-end loader was stolen in the Pleasant Street area.

That tractor was then used in the break-in. Thieves ran a chain into the building, attaching it to the safe; the other end was tied to a front-end loader and attempts were made to use the loader to pull the safe from the building. That caused extensive damage to the front of the building. When police arrived on the scene, the driver of the tractor jumped from the machine and ran from the area. Witnesses told police a second suspect fled earlier in a dark coloured car.

The thieves were unsuccessful in getting the safe.