Two correctional officers and a dentist are facing criminal charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

That’s after an inmate of the Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre was brought to a Gander dental office for major dental work on Oct. 16, 2020. Fifty-nine-year-old Dr. Louis Bourget of Bedford, Nova Scotia, 48-year-old Roy Goodyear of Carmanville, and 43-year-old Ronald McDonald of Trinity are scheduled to appear in Gander Provincial Court on April 6 to face the charges.