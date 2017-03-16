Demonstration over safety concerns at Oceanex

The Longshoremen’s Protective Union (LSPU) has concerns over the container ship Connaigre.

The LSPU says it’s not a new problem but they are concerned that in the event of a disaster there is only one way off the Connaigre. There are no container ships in port today, and the demonstration had no effect on operations at the port. The union says Oceanex refuses to lower the gangway from the Connaigre, leaving only the deck ramp as a way to get onto or off the vessel.

The union wants an alternate way to exit the ship if something happened. The workers say if they are working on board and something does happen, with no gangway down, there may be no way to get off the ship. The Connaigre is expected back in port on Monday. The union says they will support the membership if they refuse to work. Oceanex says they are meeting the requirements and that most vessels only have one way on or off.