It is the first day of deliberations for the jury in the Philip Butler second degree murder trial. The jury heard from 14 witnesses, including Philip Butler himself.

The jury can return one of three possible verdicts – guilty of either second degree murder, manslaughter or not guilty.

In order to reach a verdict, they must first decide if Philip Butler killed his older brother, George Butler. If they find he didn’t they must return a not guilty verdict.

The jury must then move to the second step. Was George Butler’s death an unlawful act? If they find Philip Butler acted in self-defense, as he claims he did, they must find him not guilty. Otherwise, they move to the final question. Did Philip Butler have the state of mind to commit murder? That decision will result in either a guilty verdict for murder or manslaughter.

There was a lot of evidence that was excluded, information the jury never heard – including a statement that Philip Butler gave to police following his arrest. His criminal record also wasn’t revealed. The jury also never heard an application for a directed verdict made by the defense after the Crown rested the case to have excluded second degree murder, limiting the possible verdicts to guilty or not guilty of manslaughter, something that could greatly impact sentencing.

Manslaughter, with the circumstances of this case, would have no minimum sentence. Second degree murder, however, carries a mandatory life sentence and a minimum 10 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.