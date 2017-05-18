Lulzim Jakupaj fired his lawyer on the heels of his sentencing hearing, delaying the process into the summer.

The 33 year old former cabbie was convicted of an on the job break and entry in January for following a female passenger into her home.

Jakupaj made the court aware this morning that his lawyer, Jason Edwards, was discharged and he would be applying for a new legal aid.

His next court appearance is June 9 where the courts will pick a new date for a sentencing hearing.

Jakupaj is also facing two sexual assault charges that are alleged to have taken place while on the job.

That trial is scheduled for October.