It’s going to be a frustrating weekend on the Trans Canada highway west of St. John’s.

If you are headed out expect delays. In addition to detours in Deer Lake, the Trans Canada Highway will be closed near the Witless Bay Line beginning tomorrow.

The closure is needed to allow for culvert replacement, it is set to begin around 5:00 pm Friday and last until Monday morning. Work will be ongoing day and night. east bound motorists will need to detour either at the Salmonier Line, Holyrood access road or the Witless Bay Line.

Westbound traffic can detour at either the Foxtrap access road or the Witless Bay Line. Access to Butterpot Park will be maintained. Signage will be in place to direct motorists.