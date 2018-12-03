The Team Gushue Highway will not open today to drivers, as previously expected.

According to Transportation & Works NL, due to weather conditions over the weekend crews were unable to finish the line painting on the road.

An update will be provided today to motorists with information on when the extension will be finished.

