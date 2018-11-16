After nine weeks, the Steven Neville murder trial is coming to an end. While lawyers still have some work to do, the jury has been sent home until Nov. 27 when final submissions are expected.

This is Neville’s second trial for the 2010 second-degree murder of 19-year-old Doug Flynn and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer. An earlier conviction in 2013 was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada after they found that the judge erred in his instructions to the jury.

The Crown’s theory is that Neville was angry over Facebook postings made by Dwyer about his mother. However, Neville’s lawyer says his client acted in self-defence, casting Flynn and Dwyer as predators on the hunt for Neville.