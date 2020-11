Elwood Elementary School in Deer Lake has closed for two days because of a case of COVID-19, Education Minister Tom Osborne announced Monday.

The province reported its first case of a child in school contracting COVID. The student’s cohort is now self-isolated. Osborne said the school was closed for two days as a precaution while contact tracing is completed.

Osborne said teachers remain at the school and some virtual learning will continue during the two-day closure.