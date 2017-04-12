Deer Lake airport prepares for downturn in 2017

Coming off a year of record passenger traffic and a six-figure profit, Deer Lake Airport has never seen better business. But the board is concerned that 2017 won’t be as successful. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
