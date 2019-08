Part of Prescott Street in downtown St. John’s has been closed after a deep sinkhole opened in the road.

The hole is more than 10 feet deep and the surrounding road also appears to be damaged. City crews don’t know what caused the sinkhole, but they say Saturday’s rainfall didn’t help.

Prescott Street has been closed between Gower and Duckworth streets. Crews are telling people to stay away because the road is very unstable.