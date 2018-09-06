It’s a sad day for the journalism community. Dennis “Dee” Murphy died Thursday morning at the age of 82. He left an indelible mark on the sports community. NTV’s Mark Dwyer reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.