The House of Assembly re-opened for a single day on Tuesday to hire a new information and privacy commissioner. Michael Harvey was approved for the job. But in Question Period, the opposition raised the issue of the sudden termination of Dean Brinton aas CEO of The Rooms. Finance Minister Tom Osborne said there are privacy issues that have to be respected, but he added it was a separate issue from the hiring of former Liberal staffer Carla Foote.

