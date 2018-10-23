Correctional officers across the province, represented by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE), have voted in favor of ratifying a new collective agreement. The workers have been without a contract for three years. The ratification vote took place over the past week, where they accepted a four-year agreement that will expire on Oct. 31, 2019. It includes a four-year wage freeze and a no-layoff clause, as well two dozen temporary workers will be made permanent. There are about 250 correctional officers across the province.

