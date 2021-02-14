Elections N.L. has extended the deadline to apply for special ballots in the provincial election to Friday, Feb. 19.

The deadline for those ballots to be returned to Elections N.L. has also been extended to Friday, March 5. Anyone who has internet and computer access at home to apply for a special ballot online. Anyone requiring assistance with the application process is encouraged to call Elections N.L.’s toll free number 1-877-729-7987 or 729-0789 (local).

“Special Ballot voting has been used in this province in numerous by-elections and general elections in the past and is a legally recognized mechanism to conduct a fair election,” Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk said in a statement Suday.

“With the change to voting exclusively by Special Ballot, Elections NL has obtained additional technological resources to support the Special Ballot application process. Additionally, a local call centre has been engaged to field calls. Anyone who has called Elections NL to request a voting kit can, at this point, expect a return phone call in a few days.

“Further, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to exercise their right to vote, we are extending the deadline to apply for a Special Ballot to Friday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. Completed voting kits must now be returned to Elections NL on or before Friday, March 5.”