A popular beach known for catching caplin and iceberg watching was getting a lot of attention Monday.

It is not uncommon to see whales playing offshore, but seeing a dead whale wash ashore is anything but normal. People were visiting the beach in Outer Cove all afternoon after word surfaced on social media that a whale has watched ashore. It appears to be a humpback whale.

It is unclear why this massive creature died, or how it came to be on Outer Cove Beach, but it is already creating an unpleasant smell in the area.