DBRS has held the province’s credit rating at A (low) with a stable outlook, but it issued a warning after Premier Dwight Ball’s promise that ratepayers will not pay for Muskrat Falls.

“DBRS notes that this outlook remains subject to downside risks, including the outlook for commodity prices and the likelihood that the full costs of the Muskrat Falls project are not recovered through the electricity rate base,” the agency said in a news release.

Premier Dwight Ball issued a statement Friday in response.

“On Wednesday, I announced the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will not allow ratepayers to shoulder the burden of the ill-conceived Muskrat Falls Project and that the PUB will be part of the solution. As discussed with our credit rating agencies, this does not require wholesale changes to the project’s financial structuring, such as a debt transfer from Nalcor to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nalcor are treating the Muskrat Falls Project as a policy problem instead of a pure ratepayer problem, which can be solved without raising taxes and by staying on the path to return to surplus by 2022-23.

“There are a myriad of different factors and tens of policy considerations that factor into this analysis. Our government has been mitigating risks associated with Muskrat Falls since 2016. We have set aside $200 million for 2021-22, we finalized critical contracts that plagued the project with overruns and schedule slippage, and we have taken this project from the mess we inherited, to 92% complete in under three years. In the coming weeks and months, we will be announcing new policy decisions that form the foundation of how we will continue to mitigate Muskrat Falls; providing the best solutions for both ratepayers and taxpayers. This government’s track record of managing this project stands for itself. In the coming years, as we await Muskrat Falls coming online in 2022-23, we will continue to work to ensure this project does not burden the people of this province.”