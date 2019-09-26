DBRS has held the provincial government’s credit rating at A (low) with a stable trend. That’s just a few months after Moody’s downgraded the province’s credit rating from A1 to Aa3.

“Following the re-election of the Liberal government in May 2019, the government has maintained its plan to balance the provincial budget by 2022–23,” DBRS said in a news release. “While the fiscal and economic outlook remains challenging, the government’s efforts have significantly reduced annual budget deficits and slowed the pace of debt growth.

“Newfoundland has forecast a surplus of $1.9 billion in 2019–20 as a result of a renewed Atlantic Accord. Excluding the Atlantic Accord, the budget shortfall would have been $577 million, down from a peak shortfall of $2.2 billion in 2015–16. Despite the significant progress in addressing the budget gap, the outlook remains challenging and requires further structural measures to recast the government’s expenditure profile and ease annual spending pressures.”

But DBRS did list the Muskrat Falls project as a “downside risk”.

“DBRS notes this outlook remains subject to downside risks, including the outlook for commodity prices and the possibility that the full costs of the Muskrat Falls project are not recovered through the electricity rate base. Regardless, DBRS expects the debt outlook to remain within an acceptable range for the current ratings. …

“A positive rating action would require (1) a sustained improvement in fiscal performance, (2) a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and (3) clarity about how costs related to Muskrat Falls will be recovered and the extent to which provincial subsidies will be necessary for electricity-rate relief. DBRS has already incorporated potential downside risks associated with Muskrat Falls and electricity rates into the rating. Consequently, a negative rating action is highly unlikely and would likely stem from a significant and sustained deterioration in the provincial economy.”