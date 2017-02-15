Day two of widespread closures in metro as blizzard continues

The Valentine’s Day blizzard that affected much of the island persists into Wednesday, forcing more closures in the metro area.

-Schools in the St. John’s metro area are closed all day – FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES http://www.ozfm.com/schoolinfo

-MUN, childcare centre, and Marine Institute have a delayed opening. Update at 10

-CNA campuses in Metro (Prince Philip Dr, Ridge Rd, Seal Cove) are closed for the morning. Update at 11.

-Metrobus off the roads for the morning, update at 11

-Bell Island ferries not in service

-Avalon Mall will be closed for the morning with an update at 11:00am

-GoBus service is suspended until 11am

-Garbage collection in St. John’s going ahead but expect delays