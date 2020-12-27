Newfoundland and Labrador’s hockey tandem combined for four goals and three assists as Canada beat Germany 16-2 Saturday night at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.

Dawson Mercer of Bay Roberts had two goals and two assists while Alex Newhook of St. John’s added two goals and one assist in Canada’s opening game of the tournament. Mercer’s four points placed him second overall in scoring in the tournament behind teammate Dylan Cozens with one more game on the schedule Saturday night between the United States and Austria.

The blowout win put Canada in first place in the Group A standings based on goal differential.