There was a big shakeup at Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Thursday as Dawn Dalley departed and her executive position was eliminated.

Dalley was vice-president of corporate services. N.L. Hydro President Jennifer Williams says the post was eliminated after an internal review. Two other positions have been combined to create a new post of vice-president of regulatory affairs and customer service. Kevin Fagan has been appointed to that job.

Dalley spent 17 years at Hydro and Nalcor, and was a key communications person during the development of Muskrat Falls. She is entitled to $550,000 in lieu of notice.