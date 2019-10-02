Dave Salter joined the NTV News team in 2019 in a career has come full circle. A MUN graduate and alumni of the King’s College journalism program, Salter’s journalism career began in 1989 as a reporter with The Telegram. He also worked as a reporter with other daily publications, including the Halifax Daily News and The Hockey News. He spent many years as a director of communications with the provincial governments of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia, as well with the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps. A gifted writer and storyteller, Salter also co-hosted Out of the Fog on Rogers Television for a couple of years. He has now returned to his first love, journalism. Salter covers current affairs for the award-winning NTV Evening Newshour.

E-mail: dsalter@ntv.ca

Twitter: @DaveSalter_