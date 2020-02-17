St. Johns city councillor Dave Lane has decided he will be wrapping up his role on council and won’t be seeking re-election.

Lane announced on Facebook that his family is moving to Torbay in anticipation of the arrival of their second child. Because he will become a resident of the neighboring town, Lane will end his duties as a councillor-at-large at the end of this year.

“There will be no need for a costly and distracting by-election,” Lane wrote on Facebook, because his resignation will happen fewer than 12 months before the next municipal election. “I will continue to do my job with council for the next several months, working on projects such as the budget, our bike plan, improvements to public transit, and better support for local businesses.”

Lane has served on St. John’s City Council for six years.