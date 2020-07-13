Dave Aker has temporarily stepped aside as mayor of Mount Pearl during an investigation into a respectful workplace complaint.
“In response to allegations regarding the City of Mount Pearl’s Respectful Workplace Policy, I am announcing that I will temporarily step aside from the Mayor’s Office while these allegations are investigated,” Aker said in a statement Monday.
“My intention is to co-operate fully as I respect our standards of conduct. I believe in the processes outlined in our policies and you can expect my full participation and respect for the confidentiality of that process.
“The past few months have been very challenging for our city, its staff and our Council, and I believe that we can all learn from this experience; in every investigation there is new learning for everyone. I look forward to participating and through that process restoring the trust and confidence of our residents.”
The City of Mount Pearl confirmed Monday the complaint came from former city councillor Andrea Power. She made the allegations June 30 before councillors voted to remove her and Andrew Ledwell from city council for conflict of interest in the Steve Kent affair.
The city says it has retained an external investigator to conduct an independent review of the allegations.
“As I have said before, we take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring we have a fair and objective process for addressing this current situation,” Deputy Mayor Jim Locke said in a statement.
The investigation will begin shortly with a report of findings to be presented to council upon completion.
It’s more fallout from a harassment investigation into former chief administrative officer Steve Kent. The city announced in June that Kent had resigned from his position, but Kent said it was a case of constructive dismissal and is now suing the city for wrongful dismissal and breach of privacy.