Dave Aker has temporarily stepped aside as mayor of Mount Pearl during an investigation into a respectful workplace complaint.

“In response to allegations regarding the City of Mount Pearl’s Respectful Workplace Policy, I am announcing that I will temporarily step aside from the Mayor’s Office while these allegations are investigated,” Aker said in a statement Monday.

“My intention is to co-operate fully as I respect our standards of conduct. I believe in the processes outlined in our policies and you can expect my full participation and respect for the confidentiality of that process.

“The past few months have been very challenging for our city, its staff and our Council, and I believe that we can all learn from this experience; in every investigation there is new learning for everyone. I look forward to participating and through that process restoring the trust and confidence of our residents.”

The City of Mount Pearl confirmed Monday the complaint came from former city councillor Andrea Power. She made the allegations June 30 before councillors voted to remove her and Andrew Ledwell from city council for conflict of interest in the Steve Kent affair.