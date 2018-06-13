Dates have been set for the Muskrat Falls Inquiry.

Public hearings will begin this fall beginning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Sept 17. The St. John’s-based hearings will start Oct. 1 and run through to Dec. 14. There will be a couple of months break before commissioner Justice Richard Leblanc resumes hearings again in February. The third phase of the inquiry is scheduled for next summer. The Muskrat Falls project is billions of dollars over budget and behind schedule.

First power is expected in 2019.