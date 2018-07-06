A date has finally been set for the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador’s (FISH-NL) hearing before the province’s Labour Relations Board.

The hearing has been scheduled at the the former School for the Deaf on Topsail Road for Aug 20. Lawyer David Goodland has been hired to represent FISH-NL. They submitted its application to represent inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador in December 2016, a move that would ultimately break them away from the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union. At issue is the number of fishers. FISH-NL needs the support of 50 per cent of inshore fish harvesters in the province to trigger a certification vote. They have signed over 2,000 harvesters, but FFAW haven’t said how many members they have.