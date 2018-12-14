A dash cam video is attracting attention online after a man shared a near miss on the Peacekeeper’s Way, which happened on Wednesday just before noon.

Check out this idiot on Peacekeeper's Way…Almost hit my wife head-on. This footage is from her dashcam today, late morning. Is there anyway we can ID this idiot? #nltraffic @RNC_PoliceNL #nlwx pic.twitter.com/OW5v6bhwCW — scott (@scottmartin12) December 13, 2018

Scott Martin posted the video to Twitter, where you can see a large red truck pass an oncoming vehicle, just barely missing the vehicle Martin’s wife was driving.

Martin says the driver used poor judgment and is now hoping to identify the driver of the truck.

The video, which now has nearly 11,000 views, isn’t the first of its kind. A similar video surfaced on social media in 2016 of a near miss on Veteran’s Memorial.