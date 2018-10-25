C.B.S. town councillor Darrin Bent is seeking the Progressive Conservative nomination for the district of Topsail-Paradise for the upcoming byelection.

The seat will become vacant Nov. 2 when former premier Paul Davis formally resigns. Bent worked for many years as a journalist at NTV before jumping into municipal politics.

“This will be my first venture into provincial politics … never having identified with a political party in the past this is new to me,” said Bent in a Facebook post.