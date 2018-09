Former Premier Danny Williams is demanding an apology from a member of the Muskrat Falls Concerned Citizens Coalition.

Williams’ lawyer has sent a letter to Ron Penney, who is a former city manager and deputy minister of justice. Williams is demanding an apology and retraction for comments Penney made on CBC this week.

Otherwise, Williams will pursue legal action. Penney is an outspoken critic of Muskrat Falls, and is part of a Citizens Coalition that has standing at the Muskrat Falls Inquiry.