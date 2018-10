Former premier Danny Williams took the stand Monday morning at the Muskrat Falls inquiry.

Williams signed the original term sheet with Emera in 2010 that got the ball rolling on the Muskrat Falls project. He also announced the “go-it-alone” approach in 2006, when he said the province would develop the Lower Churchill project on its own.

Williams has remained supportive of the Muskrat Falls project, despite the billions of dollars in cost overruns.