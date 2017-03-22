Danny Breen announces candidacy for mayor of St. John’s

City Councillor Danny Breen officially announced his candidacy for mayor of St. John’s on Wednesday.

“After serving on council since 2009, I feel it is time to put myself forward to lead St. John’s into the future,” Breen said in a statement.

The municipal election is set for the fall. It is unknown whether sitting mayor Dennis O’Keefe plans to run for a third term. Former mayor Andy Wells has also expressed interest in making a comeback, but has made no decisions.

Breen is currently the councillor for Ward 1.

“As a two-term municipal councillor, long-time businessman and community volunteer, I believe I have a unique blend of public and private sector experience that will serve the residents of St. John’s well if I am elected mayor,” Breen said. “My experience, coupled with my deep understanding of the inner workings of our municipality, will ensure I am a strong representative for all residents of our great city.

“I believe the foundation of any thriving community is our youth, our seniors and our families. Our City needs strong and reliable municipal services, responsible residential and commercial development, easy access to recreation facilities and the outdoors, continued support for the arts, and a positive business climate. I will focus my full attention on these priorities if elected Mayor, and I look forward to releasing more of my platform in the coming weeks.”