There’s breaking news this morning as a high-profile first degree murder case has been dropped by the Crown.
38-year-old Daniel Leonard walked out of Supreme Court a free man today. Leonard has been acquitted of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Dale Porter in 2014.
Jury selection was set to begin this morning, with Leonard facing two charges – First-Degree murder, and accessory after the fact.
But instead the Crown decided that it did not see fit to call evidence as there was no reasonable grounds of conviction.
39-year-old Dale Porter died in hospital after being stabbed in north river in 2014.
Daniel Leonard has been acquitted of first degree murder in connection to the death of Dale Porter.
Leonard says that after four years he can now begin to “live his life again.” @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/aiJoiZajlS
— Ben Cleary (@BenClearyNL) October 13, 2020