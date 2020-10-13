There’s breaking news this morning as a high-profile first degree murder case has been dropped by the Crown.

38-year-old Daniel Leonard walked out of Supreme Court a free man today. Leonard has been acquitted of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Dale Porter in 2014.

Jury selection was set to begin this morning, with Leonard facing two charges – First-Degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

But instead the Crown decided that it did not see fit to call evidence as there was no reasonable grounds of conviction.

39-year-old Dale Porter died in hospital after being stabbed in north river in 2014.